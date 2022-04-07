Thomas, 4 others to go into NIAHOF

COEUR d’ALENE — Three former University of Idaho standout athletes join two former high school administrators and coaches to compose this year’s inductees to the North Idaho Athletic Hall of Fame, officials announced.
Football player Joel Thomas, women’s basketball player Emily Sann (nee Faurholt) and men’s basketball player Don Newman are the former UI athletes who will be inducted at the ceremony that will take place at 6:30 p.m. April 16 at the Coeur d’Alene Resort. They will be joined by former high school teacher, coach, administrator and basketball official Jim Wilund, who was scheduled to be inducted in 2020, and Duane Ward, who coached at his alma mater at Sandpoint High School for more than 50 years.
The four will be inducted during the Idaho Athletic Hall of Fame banquett. Tickets for the banquet, which also features the North Idaho High School awards, are $31.75 and can be purchased online at nihof.org and clicking on purchase tickets button. Thomas, who now is the running back coach for the New Orleans Saints, also will be the featured speaker.
Thomas is UI’s all-time leader in rushing yards (3,929) and touchdowns (51). He averaged 85.4 rushing yards per game and finished with 4,737 all-purpose yards.
He also is tied for the single-game record with four rushing touchdowns in a game and has the second-longest rushing score in UI history with a 90-yard run against Boise State in 1996. In that game, he rushed for 273 yards, the third-highest total in program history. He finished 17 games with more than 100 yards rushing, second only to fellow Hall of Famer Sherriden May,
Thomas twice was selected first-team All-Big West and was named the conference’s player of the year in 1998.
He started his coaching career in 2000 as a graduate assistant at Purdue. He later coached at Louisville, Idaho, Purdue again, Washington and Arkansas before he became the Saints’ running back coach in 2015.
Sann played three seasons for the Vandals in 2003-06 and led the NCAA in scoring at 25.4 points per game in her first season when she was named the Big West Conference player of the year. She followed that by averaging 23.2 points per game the next season. Those two season averages rank Nos. 1 and 2 all time in the program.
Sann was a two-time all-Big West regular-season and tournament first-team selection and a WBCA All-American as well as an Associated Press All-American honorable mention selection. She was a second-team Western Athletic Conference pick her final season. She ranks third all-time in points scored at UI with 1,938 and tops the school’s all-time list with a 22.0 points-per-game average.
Sann ranks in the top five in program history in field goals made (677, fifth), free throws made (455, second) and assists (303, fifth).
Newman helped spark Idaho basketball’s turnaround in the late 1970s. After attending Louisiana State as a freshman, he transferred to Idaho in fall 1977 and sat out a season because of transfer rules, then made an impact under former UI coach Don Monson.
After finishing in the cellar the two previous seasons, Idaho rose to second place in the Big Sky standings during his senior year and qualified for the four-team conference tournament for the first time. He was named the conference’s player of the year and a unanimous first-team all-conference selection.
Before his senior year, Newman was selected in the fourth round of the 1979 NBA draft by Indiana, then was taken in the third round by Boston in 1980. He was the final player cut before the start of the season, which the Celtics went on to win the NBA title that year.
Newman also played center field for the Vandal baseball team in 1979.
He also tried out for the Seattle Seahawks at cornerback in 1981. He didn’t make the team, but he wound up playing five seasons in the Canadian Football League as a cornerback and a receiver, also played three seasons in the CBA with George Karl as his coach.
Newman spent 1985 as an assistant football coach at Lewiston High School, then coached some at Moscow High School. He then served as an assistant to Kelvin Sampson at Washington State from 1987-92 before becoming the coach at Sacramento State for five years. He then went to Arizona State as an assistant but was promoted to head coach during the 1997-98 season, where he compiled an 18-14 record.
Newman then reunited with Karl as an assistant for the Milwaukee Bucks in 1999. He then was an assistant for the Nets, Spurs and Wizards through 2016.
Newman passed away in 2018 after a long battle with brain cancer.
Ward has been active in athletics in the area covering seven decades. He lettered in football, basketball and track at Sandpoint, where he graduated in 1961. During his senior year, he played quarterback and linebacker and led the Bulldogs to an 8-0-1 record.
Ward went on to play basketball at Lewis-Clark State Collegem where he was selected the outstanding athlete his final year.
After graduation, Ward returned to Sandpoint where he began his teaching and coaching career in 1966. He taught for 33 years, retiring in 1999, then retired from coaching in 2021. He was a head or assistant coach for football, boys and girls basketball, track and cross country. He also served as athletic director, where he was instrumental in adding baseball, soccer and cross country as helping with a new wrestling facility and the dedication of Barlow Stadium named after his former high school football coach Cotton Barlow.
He was inducted into the Sandpoint High Athletic Hall of Fame in 1997 and was honored by receiving the “Distinguished Coach of the Year” for girls basketball in 2018 from the Idaho State Coaches Association. He has the rare distinction of having guided two teams to the state tournament — boys basketball in 1970, and girls basketball in 1996 and 2015-18. He garnered a second place and two third-place trophies.
During his final four years as girls basketball coach, the teams did not lose a league game or regional state qualifying game. He was named the Class 4A Inland Empire League coach of the year each of those years.