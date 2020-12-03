This week's Prep Athlete of the Week winner is Prairie girls' basketball player Tara Schlader. She finished with 20 points, nine steals and eight rebounds in a 59-24 victory in a nonleague game Nov. 24 against Lewiston’s JV team.
Schlader won with 390 votes. Grangeville girls' basketball player Camden Barger was second (258) and Troy girls' basketball player Isabelle Raasch took third (23) in a shortened week because of the holiday.
Schlader wins a $15 gift card for Happy Day Restaurants and will be featured in an upcoming edition of the Tribune.