The winner of the first Prep Athlete of the Week for the 2020-21 school year is Clearwater Valley boys' cross country runner Preston Amerman. He finished in a time of 19 minutes, 8 seconds to win the Whitepine League Invitational at Deary’s Moose Creek on Sept. 2.
Amerman finished with 643 votes, beating Kamiah football player Gabe Eades, who finished with 518. Troy volleyball player Morgan Blazzard was next (49), followed by Lewiston girls' soccer player Naomi Kessler (39) and Genesee volleyball player Lucie Ranisate (32).
Amerman will receive a $15 gift card from Happy Day Restaurants and will be featured in an upcoming edition of the Tribune.