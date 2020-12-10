This week's Prep Athlete of the Week winner is Kendrick boys basketball player Ty Koepp. He finished with 19 points and four steals as the Tigers beat Highland 48-45 in a Whitepine League Division II game Saturday.
Koepp won with 276 votes. Prairie boys' basketball player Cole Schlader took second with 261 votes and Orofino boys' basketball player Reid Thomas was third with 173 votes. Genesee girls' basketball player Claira Osborne followed in fourth (143) and Highland boys' basketball player Lane Wassmuth was fifth (51).
Koepp wins a $15 gift card for Happy Day Restaurants and will be featured in an upcoming edition of the Tribune.