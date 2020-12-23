This week's Prep Athlete of the Week winner is Lapwai boys' basketball player Terrell Ellenwood-Jones. He finished with 22 points, making six 3-pointers, as the Wildcats beat Kamiah 59-44 in a Whitepine League Division I game Thursday.
Ellenwood-Jones won with 653 votes. Lewiston boys' basketball player George Forsmann took second with 595 votes and Grangeville girls' basketball player Talia Brown was third with 161 votes. Genesee girls' basketball player Claira Osborne followed in fourth (116) and Clearwater Valley girls' basketball player Kadance Schilling was fifth (112).
Ellenwood-Jones wins a $15 gift card for Happy Day Restaurants and will be featured in an upcoming edition of the Tribune.