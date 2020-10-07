This week's Prep Athlete of the Week winner is Lewiston volleyball player Jennah Carpenter. She finished with 13 kills, 16 digs and 29 assists as the visiting Bengals beat Moscow 25-21, 25-17, 22-25, 26-24 in a nonleague match Thursday.
Carpenter won with 539 votes, with Kamiah volleyball player Laney Landmark finishing second with 459 votes. Prairie volleyball player Madison Shears finished third (435), Clearwater Valley football player Dylan Pickering was fourth (375) and Troy volleyball player Morgan Blazzard was fifth (49).
Carpenter wins a $15 gift card from Happy Day Restaurants and will be featured in an upcoming edition of the Tribune.