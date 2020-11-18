This week's Prep Athlete of the Week winner is Prairie football player Tayden Hibbard. Had 75 yards on 16 carries, caught two passes for 70 yards, ran for a touchdown, had a 2-point conversion, and added two tackles for loss, including a sack, on defense as the Pirates fell 42-40 to Oakley in a Class 1A Division I state semifinal game Friday at the Kibbie Dome.
Hibbard won with 828 votes. Lapwai girls' basketball player Jordyn McCormick-Marks finished second with 818. Grangeville girls' basketball player Bailey Vanderwall was third (153) and Logos' girls' basketball player Lucia Wilson was fourth (18).
Hibbard wins a $15 gift card for Happy Day Restaurants and will be featured in an upcoming edition of the Tribune.