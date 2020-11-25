This week's Prep Athlete of the Week winner is Lewiston girls' basketball player Katy Wessels. She finished with a game-high 24 points as the Bengals opened the season with a 63-45 nonleague home victory Saturday against Moscow..
Wessels won with 524 votes. Orofino girls' basketball player Grace Beardin was second with 363. Kendrick girls' basketball player Erin Morgan was third (270), Clearwater Valley girls' basketball player Kadance Schilling took fourth (222) and Kendrick football player Jagger Hewett was fifth (85).
Wessels wins a $15 gift card for Happy Day Restaurants and will be featured in an upcoming edition of the Tribune.