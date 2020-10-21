This week's Prep Athlete of the Week winner is Potlatch football player Tyson Tucker. He was 12-for-15 passing for 143 yards and a touchdown, running for 97 yards and another score as the Loggers recorded their first victory of the season, upsetting visiting Kamiah 30-28 in a Whitepine League Division I game Friday.
Tucker won with 578 votes. Prairie volleyball player Delaney Lockett was second with 401 votes. Moscow girls' soccer player Angela Lassen was third (242), followed by Clearwater Valley football player Dylan Pickering (184) and Potlatch volleyball player Olivia Wise (105).
Tucker wins a $15 gift card for Happy Day Restaurants and will be featured in an upcoming edition of the Tribune.