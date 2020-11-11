This week's Prep Athlete of the Week winner is Prairie football player Brody Hasselstrom. He finished with 110 yards rushing and two touchdowns, adding 100 yards receiving and two more scores, also returning a kickoff for another touchdown, as the Pirates beat Grace 72-36 in a Class 1A Division I quarterfinal round home gamre Friday.
Hasselstrom won with 752 votes. Kendrick football player Jagger Hewett was second with 702. Moscow girls' swimmer Helen Schmaker was third (193), followed by Grangeville football player Miles Lefebvre (133) and Moscow football player Chad Redinger (34).
Hasselstrom wins a $15 gift card for Happy Day Restaurants and will be featured in an upcoming edition of the Tribune.