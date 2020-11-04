This week's Prep Athlete of the Week winner is Timberline boys' cross country runner Carson Sellers. Sellers had the area’s best time, clocking in at 16:47.85, to place fourth at the Class 1A state meet Saturday at the Portneuf Wellness Complex in Pocatello.
Sellers won with 562 votes. Moscow football player Lane Hanson was second with 427 votes. Grangeville football player Caleb Frei was third 425), followed by Genesee volleyball player Claira Osborne (200) and Troy volleyball player Isabelle Raasch (35).
Sellers wins a $15 gift card for Happy Day Restaurants and will be featured in an upcoming edition of the Tribune.