This week's Prep Athlete of the Week winner is Clearwater Valley football player Anthony Fabbi. He was 5-of-11 passing for 145 yards and two touchdowns, rushing for another 76 yards before he left an Oct. 7 game with an injury in helping the Rams to an 18-16 Whitepine League Division I victory at Potlatch.
Fabbi won with 490 votes. Genesee volleyball player Makenzie Stout was second with 345 votes. Logos' girls cross country runner Clara Johnson finished third (243), followed by Moscow football player Jonah Elliss (102) and Grangeville volleyball player Macy Smith (96).
Fabbi wins a $15 gift card for Happy Day Restaurants and will be featured in an upcoming edition of the Tribune.