The winner of this week's Prep Athlete of the Week is Lapwai football's Titus Yearout. He accounted for 536 yards and eight total touchdowns as the Wildcats opened the season with a 50-6 Whitepine League Division I victory at Troy.
Yearout finished with 746 votes, with Timberline boys' cross country runner Carson Sellers finishing second with 296 votes, followed by Orofino volleyball player Kaylynn Johnson third (275), Potlatch volleyball player Olivia Wise (270) and Grangeville volleyball player Macy Smith (156).
Yearout receive a $15 gift card from Happy Day Restaurants and will be featured in an upcoming edition of the Tribune.