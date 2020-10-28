This week's Prep Athlete of the Week winner is Kamiah football player Landon Keen. Had 24 carries for 81 yards and a first-quarter touchdown as the Kubs beat Clearwater Valley 16-0 in a Whitepine League Division I regular-season finale Friday and earn a bid in the Class 1A Division I playoffs.
Keen won with 856 votes. Deary volleyball player Kenadie Kirk was second with 830 votes. Logos girls' cross country runner Clara Anderson was third (397), followed by Troy volleyball player Morgan Blazzard (83) and Genesee volleyball player Lucie Ranisate (52).
Tucker wins a $15 gift card for Happy Day Restaurants and will be featured in an upcoming edition of the Tribune.