This week's Prep Athlete of the Week winner is Prairie's Cole Schlader. He accounted for six touchdowns (three rushing, two passing, one on an interception) while finishing with 197 yards of total offense to help the Pirates beat Whitepine League Division I foe Pottaltch 56-8 on Friday at home.
Schlader won with 320 votes, with Grangeville girls' soccer player Naomi Connolley finishing second with 136 votes. Lewiston girls' soccer player Naomi Kessler finished third (79), Lewiston boys' soccer player Teddy Kessler was fourth (62) and Orofino volleyball player Kaylynn Johnson was fifth (24).
Schlader wins a $15 gift card from Happy Day Restaurants and will be featured in an upcoming edition of the Tribune.