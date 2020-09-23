This week's Prep Athlete of the Week winner is Kendrick's Ty Koepp. The freshman quarterback went 13-for-15 with 294 yards passing and five touchdown, adding 42 yards rushing with another score, and throwing four 2-point conversions as the Tigers routed Troy 62-14 in a nonleague game Friday at the Kibbie Dome.
Koepp won with 377 votes, with Potlatch volleyball player Josie Larson finishing second with 259 votes. Deary quarterback Brayden Stapleton (230) was third, followed by Genesee volleyball's Kami Lockler (132) and Troy volleyball's Makayla Sapp (113).
Koepp wins a $15 gift card from Happy Days Restaurants and will be featured in an upcoming edition of the Tribune.