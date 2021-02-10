This week's Prep Athlete of the Week winner is Grangeville girls' basketball player Zoe Lutz. She had 18 points and 10 rebounds in her final regular-season home game Saturday as the Bulldogs beat Genesee 63-52 in a nonleague game.
Lutz won with 607 votes. Genesee girls' basketball player Claira Osborne was second with 533 votes and Highland boys' basketball player Ty Hambly was third with 258 votes. Deary boys' basketball player Brayden Stapleton followed in fourth (50) and Genesee boys' basketball player Dawson Durham was fifth (45).
Lutz wins a $15 Visa gift card from P1FCU and will be featured in an upcoming edition of the Tribune.