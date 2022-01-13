This week's Prep Athlete of the Week is Prairie boys basketball player Zach Rambo. He finished with 26 points Jan. 4 as the Pirates beat host Timberline of Weippe 56-24 in a nonleague game.
Rambo won with 1,535 votes. Moscow girls wrestler Skyla Zimmerman was second with 1,419 votes. Asotin boys basketball player Cody Ellis was third with 242 votes. Deary girls basketball player Kenadie Kirk was fourth (184) and Logos girls basketball player Ameera Wilson took fifth (182).
Rambo wins a $15 gift card from P1FCU and will be featured in an upcoming edition of the Tribune.