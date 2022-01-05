This week's Prep Athlete of the Week is Clarkston boys basketball player Xavier Santana. He had 33 points Dec. 28 as the Bantams beat Tacoma Annie Wright 62-50 in the first round of the Avista Holiday Tournament, then in the Dec. 30 third-place game he finished with 27 points as Clarkston beat Moscow 67-54.
Santana won with 476 votes. Lewiston girls basketball player Katy Wessels was second with 283 votes. Colfax girls basketball player Asher Cai was third with 282 votes. Pullman boys basketball player Jaedyn Brown was fourth (262) and Kendrick girls basketball player Erin Morgan took fifth (150).
Santana wins a $15 gift card from P1FCU and will be featured in an upcoming edition of the Tribune.