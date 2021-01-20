This week's Prep Athlete of the Week winner is Logos boys' basketball player Will Casebolt. He finished with a career high 42 points, with eight 3-pointers, as the host Knights beat Timberline 74-56 in a nonleague game Jan. 11.
Casebolt won with 347 votes. Deary boys' basketball player London Kirk took second with 161 votes and Genesee girls' basketball player Lucie Ranisate was third with 33 votes. Highland boys' basketball player Lane Wassmuth followed in fourth (25) and Salmon River boys' basketball player Jimmy Tucker was fifth (2).
Casebolt wins a $15 Visa gift card from P1FCU and will be featured in an upcoming edition of the Tribune.