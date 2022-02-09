This week's Prep Athlete of the Week is Clarkston boys basketball player Tuff Tallbull. The senior had 23 points Tuesday as the host Bantams took down Rogers of Spokane 72-29 in a Class 2A Greater Spokane League game.
Tallbull won with 768 votes. Lapwai girls basketball player Say'Quis Greene was second with 710 votes. Prairie girls basketball player Tara Schlader was third with 371 votes. Deary boys basketball player Blaine Clark finished fourth with 313 votes. Nezperce girls basketball player Jillian Lux was fourth (308) and Lewiston boys basketball player Braydon Forsman took fifth (299).
Tallbull wins a $15 gift card from P1FCU and will be featured in an upcoming edition of the Tribune.