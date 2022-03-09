This week's Prep Athlete of the Week is Lapwai boys basketball player Titus Yearout. He totaled 49 points and 17 assists in three games as the Wildcats defended their Idaho Class 1A Division I title, beating Kamiah 88-46 in Saturday’s final at the Ford Idaho Center in Nampa.
Yearout won with 557 votes. Pomeroy girls basketball player Keely Maves was second with 350 votes. Colfax boys basketball player John Lustig took third (196) and Garfield-Palouse girls basketball player Kenzi Pedersen was fourth (128).
Yearout wins a $15 gift card from P1FCU and will be featured in an upcoming edition of the Tribune.