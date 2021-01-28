This week's Prep Athlete of the Week winner is Lapwai's Titus Yearout. He had 26 points, including four 3-points, and two blocked shots as the visiting Wildcats beat Prairie 94-60 in a Whitepine League Division I game Jan. 19, then he finished with 31 points, 10 rebounds, five assists, three steals and two block as Lapwai beat host Troy 90-26 in another WPL Division I game Friday.
Yearout won with 621votes. Lapwai girls' basketball player Omari Mitchell took second with 278 votes and Prairie girls' basketball player Kristin Wemhoff was third with 146 votes. Moscow girls' wrestler Skyla Zimmerman followed in fourth (122) and Prairie boys' basketball player Cole Schlader was fifth (96).
Yearout wins a $15 Visa gift card from P1FCU and will be featured in an upcoming edition of the Tribune.