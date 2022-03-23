This week's Prep Athlete of the Week is Clarkston baseball player Tiger Carringer. He finished with five hits, including two doubles, with four RBI on Friday as the Bantams beat visiting Kellogg 16-4 in a nonleague game.
Carringer won with 528 votes. Prairie baseball player Chase Kaschmitter was second with 444 votes. Lewiston boys tennis player Dylan Gomez took third with 224 votes. Clarkston softball player Murray Broemeling took fourth (195) and Colton baseball player Angus Jordan was fifth (155).
Carringer wins a $15 gift card from P1FCU and will be featured in an upcoming edition of the Tribune.