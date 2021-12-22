This week's Prep Athlete of the Week is Lapwai boys basketball player Terrell Ellenwood-Jones. He had 24 points and 11 rebounds as the Class 1A Wildcats beat host and Class 5A Coeur d’Alene 76-68 on Saturday.
Ellenwood-Jones won with 429 votes. Colfax boys basketball player John Lustig was second with 207 votes. Garfield-Palouse girls basketball player Kenzi Pederson and Prairie boys basketball player Lee Forsmann tied for third (140) and Lewiston wrestler Hoyt Hvass took fifth (26).
Ellenwood-Jones wins a $15 gift card from P1FCU and will be featured in an upcoming edition of the Tribune.