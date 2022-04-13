This week's Prep Athlete of the Week is Lewiston softball player Taryn Barney. She went 7-for-7 combined, reached base in all eight plate appearances, including hitting for the cycle in the second game, scoring two runs and driving in seven runs Tuesday as the host Bengals swept a doubleheader against Moscow 17-6 and 18-5 at Airport Park. Then on Saturday, she went 7-for-8 with three doubles, three runs scored and four RBI combined as host Lewiston swept a Class 5A Inland Empire League doubleheader from Post Falls 10-2 and 10-0.
Barney won with 378 votes. Grangeville softball player Mattie Thacker was second with 207 votes and Lewiston baseball player Chris Ricard was third with 123 votes. Kendrick baseball player Wyatt Fitzmorris took fourth (103) and Orofino baseball player Nick Drobish (46) finished fifth.
Barney wins a $15 gift card from P1FCU and will be featured in an upcoming edition of the Tribune.