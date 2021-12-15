This week's Prep Athlete of the Week is Lapwai girls' basketball player Soa Moliga. She finished with 13 points and 10 rebounds, and finished a layup as time was expiring Dec. 7 to give the host Wildcats a 47-45 Whitepine League Division I win against Prairie.
Moliga won with 608 votes. Garfield-Palouse girls' basketball player Kenzi Peterson was second with 208 votes and Genesee boys' basketball player Derek Burt was third with 193 votes. Prairie girls' basketball player Kristin Wemhoff was fourth (98) and Pomeroy boys' basketball player Trent Gwinn took fifth (60).
Moliga wins a $15 gift card from P1FCU and will be featured in an upcoming edition of the Tribune.