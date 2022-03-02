This week's Prep Athlete of the Week is Moscow girls wrestler Skyla Zimmerman. She finished the girls state tournament 3-0, pinning Highland’s Kadence Beck in the 113-pound final to win the title Saturday at Holt Arena in Pocatello.
Zimmerman won with 582 votes. Lewiston boys wrestler Tristan Bremer was second with 483 votes. Logos boys basketball player Will Casebolt took third with 248 votes. Timberline boys basketball player Parker Brown finished fourth with 195 votes. Colfax girls basketball player Asher Cai was fifth (173) and Pullman boys basketball player Jaedyn Brown took sixth (131).
Zimmerman wins a $15 gift card from P1FCU and will be featured in an upcoming edition of the Tribune.