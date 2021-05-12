This week's Prep Athlete of the Week is Lewiston softball player Samantha Mader. She went 5-for-8 with a double, a triple, two home runs and eight RBI as the Bengals split with Post Falls on Wednesday, winning the first game 7-6 as Lewiston won its first league championship in the sport in school history May 5.
Mader won with 295 votes. Clarkston softball player Emma McManigle was second with 269 votes and Kendrick baseball player Talon Alexander was third with 93 votes. Moscow girls' track and field athlete Skyla Zimmerman was fourth (24) and Moscow baseball player Barrett Abendroth took fifth (20).
Mader wins a $15 gift card from P1FCU and will be featured in an upcoming edition of the Tribune.