This week's Prep Athlete of the Week, and the final one of the high school season, is Pullman girls tennis player Rhoda Wang. The freshman won all four of her matches, including a 6-1, 6-2 victory against East Valley’s Tiffany Prout, in taking the Washington Class 2A singles title Saturday at the University of Washington’s Nordstrom Tennis Center.
Wang won with 587 votes. Pomeroy boys track athlete Colton Slaybaugh was second with 568 votes. Garfield-Palouse boys track athlete Jaxson Orr took third with 296 votes. Colfax softball player Harley Hennigar was fourth with 192 votes. Garfield-Palouse girls track athlete Kennedy Cook took fifth (87) and Asotin girls track athlete Chloe Overberg finished sixth (70).
Wang wins a $15 gift card from P1FCU and will be featured in an upcoming edition of the Tribune.