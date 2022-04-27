This week's Prep Athlete of the Week is Potlatch softball player Rebecca Butterfield. In a showdown of the top two teams in the Whitepine League on Thursday, she allowed just one hit as the visiting Loggers beat Kendrick 18-0, then she struck out 11 in the first game of a league doubleheader and had a complete-game performance in Game 2 as host Potlatch swept Nezperce 16-1 and 15-3 on Friday.
Butterfield won with 440 votes. Lewiston softball player Jenna Barney second with 392 votes, Kendrick softball player Hailey Taylor was third with 317 votes and Colton softball player Rachel Becker took fourth with 214 votes. Lewiston girls golfer Mollie Seibly and Pullman boys track athlete Kaden Hamilton each tied for fifth (19).
Butterfield wins a $15 gift card from P1FCU and will be featured in an upcoming edition of the Tribune.