This week's Prep Athlete of the Week is Clearwater Valley boys' track athlete Preston Amerman. He won the 800 (2:02.53), the 1,600 (4:41.64) and the 3,200 (10:25.54) to help the Rams to the team title at the Central Idaho Invitational at Lapwai on Saturday.
Amerman won with 330 votes. Prairie softball player Josie Remacle was second with 213 votes and Asotin baseball player Kelton Judy was third with 138 votes. Genesee baseball player Cameron Meyer was fourth (39) and Pomeroy boys' track athlete Colton Slaybaugh took fifth (15).
Amerman wins a $15 gift card from P1FCU and will be featured in an upcoming edition of the Tribune.