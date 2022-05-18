This week's Prep Athlete of the Week is Pomeroy girls golfer Chase Caruso. She carded an 84, winning the Class 1B subdistrict tournament by a whopping 33 strokes on May 9 in Walla Walla.
Caruso won with 424 266 votes. Lewiston baseball player Elliott Taylor was second with 354 votes. Lewiston softball player Kaitlin Banks took third with 268 votes. Lewiston girls track athlete Damaris Stuffle was fourth with 186 votes. Potlatch softball player Hayley McNeal took fifth (158) and Orofino girls track athlete Ruby Kessinger was sixth (41).
Caruso wins a $15 gift card from P1FCU and will be featured in an upcoming edition of the Tribune.