This week's Prep Athlete of the Week is Troy boys' cross country runner Noah Johnson. He crossed the finish line in 20:46 to win the Moose Creek Invitational, hosted by Deary, on Sept. 1.
Johnson won with 427 votes. Lewiston football player Jace McKarcher was second with 374votes and Genesee football player Angus Jordan was third with 267 votes. Potlatch volleyball player Olivia Wise was fourth (248) and Lewiston girls' soccer player Naomi Kessler took fifth (53).
Johnson wins a $15 gift card from P1FCU and will be featured in an upcoming edition of the Tribune.