This week's Prep Athlete of the Week is Pullman girls' swimmer Mya Reed. The senior registered two individual victories and was a part of two relay wins Saturday as the Greyhounds won the Class 2A state team title at King County Aquatic Center in Federal Way, Wash.
Reed won with 523 votes. Clearwater Valley girls' basketballl player Shada Edwards was second with 461 votes and Kendrick football player Ty Koepp was third with 386 votes. Deary girls' basketball player Araya Wood was fourth (224) and Grangeville girls' basketball player Camden Barger took fifth (201).
Reed wins a $15 gift card from P1FCU and will be featured in an upcoming edition of the Tribune.