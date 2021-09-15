This week's Prep Athlete of the Week is Genesee volleyball player Makenzie Stout. She went 40-for-40 on serving with 12 aces, adding 43 assists as the Bulldogs beat Kamiah 23-13, 25-8, 25-7 and downed Orofino 25-17, 25-17, 25-17 in a pair of home matches Sept. 7, then she finished with 21 digs and 27 assists as visiting Genesee beat Logos 25-23, 17-25, 25-23, 18-25, 15-4 in Whitepine League Division I play Sept. 8.
Stout won with 210 votes. Lewiston boys' cross country runner Kobe Wessels was second with 176 votes and Pullman girls' soccer player Hannah James was third with 85 votes. Lewiston football player Cruz Hepburn was fourth (77) and Lewiston girls' soccer player Naomi Kessler took fifth (37).
Stout wins a $15 gift card from P1FCU and will be featured in an upcoming edition of the Tribune.