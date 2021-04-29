This week's Prep Athlete of the Week is Lewiston girls' track athlete Madigan Kelly. She set a personal best in the 300 hurdles with a time of 46.97 seconds at Friday’s Christina Finney Coed Relays meet in Post Falls.
Kelly won with 281 votes. Grangeville softball player Camden Barger was second with 111 votes and Genesee baseball player Nate Guinard was third with 31 votes. Colton softball player Maggie Meyer was fourth (21) and Colfax baseball player Ryan Henning took fifth (8).
Kelly wins a $15 gift card from P1FCU and will be featured in an upcoming edition of the Tribune.