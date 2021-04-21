This week's Prep Athlete of the Week is Prairie softball's Mackenzie Key. She pitched a complete game in the opener, then hit a home run and had seven RBI in the second game of a 13-9 and 16-13 nonleague doubleheader sweep Monday at Grangeville, then had two hits, including a triple, while striking out six as the Pirates ripped host Nezperce 40-0 in a Whitepine League game Tuesday. On Thursday, she had three hits in Game 1, then went the distance in the nightcap as host Prairie swept Lapwai 32-22 and 20-5 in Whitepine League action.
Key won with 333 votes. Pomeroy boys' track athlete Colton Slaybaugh was second with 249 votes and Colton softball player Josie Schultheis was third with 151 votes. Moscow baseball player Barrett Abendroth was fourth (16) and Pullman boys' soccer player Isaac Kim took fifth (12).
Key wins a $15 gift card from P1FCU and will be featured in an upcoming edition of the Tribune.