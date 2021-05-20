This week's Prep Athlete of the Week is Deary boys' track athlete London Kirk. He won the three sprint events, including breaking the Class 1A district track meet record of 22.32 in the 200 meters, at Lapwai on Saturday.
Kirk won with 445 votes. Lewiston boys' tennis player Dylan Gomez was second with 418 votes and Grangeville baseball player Thomas Reynolds was third with 187 votes. Orofino baseball player Joe Sparano was fourth (165) and Genesee baseball player Cameron Meyer took fifth (154).
Kirk wins a $15 gift card from P1FCU and will be featured in an upcoming edition of the Tribune.