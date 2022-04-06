This week's Prep Athlete of the Week is Asotin softball player Lily Denham. She had four hits, scored seven runs and picked up the victory in the second game as the Panthers swept a Class 2B Bi-County League doubleheader against host Northwest Christian 13-2 and 8-5 on Tuesday. The she had four hits, including a double and a triple, five runs scored and four RBI on Saturday as visiting Asotin swept a Northeast 2B League doubleheader 11-1 and 18-1 against Lind-Ritzville/Sprague.
Denham won with 571 votes. Moscow baseball player Cody Isakson was second with 462 votes. Colfax baseball player Braden Plummer took third (407) and Pomeroy softball player Taylor Gilbert claimed fourth (195).
Denham wins a $15 gift card from P1FCU and will be featured in an upcoming edition of the Tribune.