This week's Prep Athlete of the Week is Clarkston softball player Leah Copeland. She had five hits combined Saturday, including a Game 1 triple and a Game 2 double, as the Bantams rolled to a 17-2 and 16-1 Class 2A Greater Spokane League doubleheader sweep of Rogers.
Copeland won with 431 votes. Lewiston girls track athlete Emily Collins second with 365 votes and Kamiah baseball player Brady Mclay was third with 72 votes. Troy baseball player Austin Trout took fourth (7) and Pullman boys soccer Carlens Dollins (4) finished fifth.
Copeland wins a $15 gift card from P1FCU and will be featured in an upcoming edition of the Tribune.