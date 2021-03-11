This week's Prep Athlete of the Week winner is Lapwai boys' basketball player Kross Taylor. For the week, Taylor had 47 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists as the Wildcats won all three of their Class 1A Division I state tournament games to win their 11th state title. In Friday’s championship game against Riverstone at the Idaho Center in Nampa, Taylor had 22 points, five rebounds and two assists in an 82-60 victory.
Taylor won with 555 votes. Clarkston football player Nic Schofield was second with 410 votes and Colfax football player Jacob Brown was third with 21 votes. Pullman girls' soccer player Hailey Talbot was fourth (18) and Pullman football player Mason Emerson came in fifth (16).
Taylor wins a $15 Visa gift card from P1FCU and will be featured in an upcoming edition of the Tribune.