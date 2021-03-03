This week's Prep Athlete of the Week winner is Lapwai boys' basketball player Kase Wynott. He finished with 23 points Wednesday as the Wildcats beat Kamiah 70-43 in a Class 1A Division I district semifinal game, then tallied 30 points in Lapwai’s 83-54 district final win Friday.
Wynott won with 548 votes. Prairie boys' basketball player Cole Schlader was second with 326 votes and Timberline boys' basketball player Rylan Larson was third with 237votes. Potlatch wrestler Gabe Prather was fourth (233) and Lewiston wrestler Tristan Bremer was fifth (209).
Wynott wins a $15 Visa gift card from P1FCU and will be featured in an upcoming edition of the Tribune.