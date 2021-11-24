This week's Prep Athlete of the Week is Kamiah girls' basketball player Laney Landmark. She finished with 17 points as the Kubs opened the season Friday with a 45-28 Whitepine League Division I road victory against Logos of Moscow.
Landmark won with 445 votes. Lewiston girls' basketball player Katy Wessels was second with 249 votes and Kendrick football player Ty Koepp was third with 246 votes. Nezperce girls' basketball player Erica Zenner was fourth (196) and Kendrick girls' basketball player Erin Morgan took fifth (97).
Landmark wins a $15 gift card from P1FCU and will be featured in an upcoming edition of the Tribune.