This week's Prep Athlete of the Week winner is Prairie boys' basketball player Lane Schumacher. He finished with 19 points as the host Pirates knocked off Timberline 75-44 in a nonleague game Friday.
Schumacher won with 739 votes. Lewiston wrestler Reuben Thill took second with 669 votes and Lapwai girls' basketball player Lauren Gould was third with 456 votes. Deary boys' basketball player Brayden Stapleton followed in fourth (234) and Kendrick boys' basketball player Talon Alexander was fifth (67).
Schumacher wins a $15 Visa gift card from P1FCU and will be featured in an upcoming edition of the Tribune.