This week's Prep Athlete of the Week is Colton girls' basketball player Kyndra Stout. She tallied 23 points, making five 3-pointers, as the Wildcats opened the season with a 75-13 home victory against Touchet in nonleague play Saturday.
Stout won with 481 votes. Clarkston girls' basketball player Erika Pickett was second with 442 votes and Moscow boys' basketball player Bryden Brown was third with 250 votes. Lewiston boys' basketball player Jace McKarcher was fourth (166) and Clearwater Valley girls' basketball player Kadance Schilling took fifth (97).
Stout wins a $15 gift card from P1FCU and will be featured in an upcoming edition of the Tribune.