This week's Prep Athlete of the Week is Lapwai boys basketball player Kross Taylor. He finished with 27 points as the top-ranked Wildcats beat No. 2 Prairie 110-69 in a Whitepine League Division I game Thursday.
Taylor won with 456 votes. Pullman boys basketball player Grayson Hunt was second with 404 votes. Clarkston boys basketball player Conrad Dudley was third with 345 votes. Pomeroy girls basketball player Keely Maves was fourth (286) and St. John Bosco girls basketball player Jade Prigge took fifth (176).
Taylor wins a $15 gift card from P1FCU and will be featured in an upcoming edition of the Tribune.