This week's Prep Athlete of the Week is Lewiston boys' cross country runner Kobe Wessels. He won the Class 5A district title with a time of 16 minutes, 30 seconds, to help the Bengals clinch their eighth consecutive trip to the state meet Thursday.
Wessels won with 330 votes. Deary volleyball player Kenadie Kirk was second with 257 votes and Moscow volleyball player Sam Unger was third with 226 votes. Moscow girls' soccer player Makai Rauch was fourth (197) and Genesee football player Jack Johnson took fifth (140).
Wessels wins a $15 gift card from P1FCU and will be featured in an upcoming edition of the Tribune.