This week's Prep Athlete of the Week winner is Kendrick softball player Kenadie Kirk. She had six hits, including two doubles, as the Tigers roared past Nezperce 35-4 and 33-4 in a Whitepine League home doubleheader Tuesday. Then she had two hits Thursday in a 16-1 nonleague home win against Grangeville.
Kirk won with 266 votes. Lewiston boys' golfers Jack Seibly and Carson King were second with 69 votes and Lewiston girls' track athlete Madigan Kelly was third with 30 votes. Pullman football player Carson Coulter was fourth (11) and Pullman vollleyball player Hannah Gecas was fifth (7).
Kirk wins a $15 Visa gift card from P1FCU and will be featured in an upcoming edition of the Tribune.