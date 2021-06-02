This week's Prep Athlete of the Week is Pomeroy girls' basketball player Keely Maves. She finished with 22 points and eight rebounds as the Pirates downed host DeSales 55-39 in Southeast 1B League action Thursday.
Maves won with 247 votes. Colfax boys' basketball player John Lustig was second with 207 votes and Clarkston girls' basketball player Ashlyn Wallace was third with 119 votes. Garfield-Palouse boys' basketball player Austin Jones was fourth (13) and Pullman boys' basketball player Grayson Hunt took fifth (3).
Maves wins a $15 gift card from P1FCU and will be featured in an upcoming edition of the Tribune.